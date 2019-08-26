Avon Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

HOLDINGFORD -- An Avon man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle Sunday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Benjamin Scegura was eastbound on River Street in the city of Holdingford around 5:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

According to the sheriff's office, Scegura told deputies he hit a puddle of water which caused him to lose control and lay the bike down on its side. Scegura was not wearing a helmet and was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.