Avon Man Burned in Workplace Accident

ST. ANNA -- An Avon man had to be airlifted to the hospital after hot oil burned his arms and back Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders were called to the Landing bar and restaurant north of Avon at around 7:45 p.m. Twenty-one-year-old Peter Hagemann was working at the restaurant when the accident happened.

Sheriff's officials say Hagemann was trying to relieve pressure on a commercial piece of kitchen equipment when it spilled cooking oil on him.

Authorities say Hagemann's injuries were serious and his condition is unknown.