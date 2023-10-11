Avian Influenza Confirmed in Meeker County Flock

MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) - The “Bird Flu” has been reported in Meeker County.

Officials with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health report Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County Wednesday.

The flock has been quarantined, and the birds were depopulated to control the disease.

State Veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs says the disease commonly pops up during the annual; migration of the wild bird flock.

Unfortunately, HPAI seems to keep popping up during the seasonal migrations in Minnesota. Before today’s detection, our most recent cases were in the spring of this year. Anyone who has poultry should take this detection as a clear sign to keep a close eye on their flock and initiate your strongest biosecurity practices.

Poultry producers and backyard flock owners should be on the lookout for signs of the disease, including:

Decrease in feed or water intake.

Swelling or purple discoloration of the head, eyelids, comb, wattle, and hocks.

Decrease in egg production.

Sudden, unexplained death.

Extreme depression.

Very quiet.

Difficulty breathing.

The University of Minnesota has a number of biosecurity measures you can take for flock safety. Find the handbook here.

To report signs of avian influenza, call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 833-454-0156.

