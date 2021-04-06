Autism Awareness Programming Featured on HBO All Month Long

GET A NEW PERSPECTIVE ON 'DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES'

April is Autism Awareness Month, and I was very impressed that HBO is featuring some enlightening programming that centers on inciteful stories of people on the spectrum, and can help us all understand and accept our amazing population of individuals on the Autism spectrum.

Yes Studios/Ohad Romano

ON THE SPECTRUM

April 2nd, HBO debuted the Israeli scripted drama series ON THE SPECTRUM. A show about three roommates on the autism spectrum that share an apartment and cope with the world around them. Through their unique lives as autistic adults, they offer their view and interpretation of day-to-day life.

Van Redin

TEMPLE GRANDIN

One of my favorite famous individuals in the Autistic community is Temple Grandin, and HBO's film “Temple Grandin," is such a great movie about the unique talents and view of the world our community members on spectrum have.

Courtesy of HBO

BLACK BOY JOY

There are also other heartfelt documentaries such as “On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us” and “Autism The Movie.”

In Black Boy Joy, three generations of black men struggle to juggle the demands of raising a young son who has autism while trying to get used to their "new normal" after the death of a loved one.

Here is a list of all the programming on the subject for the month of April:

Autism: The Movie (HBO)

Autism: The Sequel (HBO)

Black Boy Joy (HBO)

On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us (HBO)

On The Spectrum

Temple Grandin (HBO)

Click HERE to learn more about HBO's programming on this topic.