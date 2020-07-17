Authorities Seeking Suspects in Alleged Campground Assault

MELROSE -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding two men who allegedly assaulted a woman in a campground near Melrose.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the victim, a woman, reported the assault happened on July 10 at the Birch Lake State Forest campground.

The victim said she was sitting on a bench near the boat landing when she was approached by two men. She says the men grabbed her hair and began to kick her, at which time she says she blacked out. The victim says she awoke to find her daughter coming toward her and the two men gone.

Both men were wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up, and one man was described as taller than the other. The victim says nothing was taken from her.

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the campground on July 10 and who might have information on this incident to call 320-251-4240.