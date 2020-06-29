Four Juveniles Receive Minor Injuries in Rollover Near Freeport

FREEPORT -- Three boys and a girl received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash just north of Freeport.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says the incident happened Saturday just after 3:00 p.m. in the 43000 block of County Road 35.

A boy was attempting to turn a Chevy Tahoe into a driveway when he made too wide a turn and tipped the vehicle onto its side.

The driver, along with the other three occupants - two boys and a girl - received scrapes and bruises. Melrose Ambulance took one of the four occupants to the hospital with minor injuries. The other three were turned over to their parents.

Their names and ages were not released.