Swimmer Rescued From Quarry Park

WAITE PARK -- A man was rescued from Quarry Park Saturday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 5:30 p.m. park patrol officers came across what they believed to be a medical emergency at Quarry 2.

Officers say they saw a man having difficulty staying above water while swimming. Authorities say the man went underwater several times before a bystander pulled him out to the rocks on the edge of the quarry.

The swimmer, identified as 19-year-old Yabsera Mekonnen of Burnsville, told sheriff's deputies that he is not a strong swimmer, but wanted to be in the water. He was treated on scene and released.

The sheriff's office says there are no lifeguards at the park and recommends swimmers use personal flotation devices.