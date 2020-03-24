One Person Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near St. Joseph.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of County Roads 4 and 2 in St. Wendel Township Tuesday at 6:40 a.m.

Officials say 56-year-old Kristen Posch of Holdingford was heading east on County Road 4 and had stopped at the intersection of County Road 2. As she began driving through the intersection, her SUV was struck on the driver's side rear door area by a pickup driven by 45-year-old Mary Johnson of St. Stephen. Johnson was southbound on County Road 2.

Posch was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.