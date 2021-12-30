Authorities Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash Near St. Wendel

ST. WENDEL -- Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in St. Wendel Township Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 2:30 p.m. of a head on crash on County Road 133, near County Road 4.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office says Patience Fleck was heading southwest on County Road 133 when she lost control of her vehicle, spun out and hit another vehicle. The crash then sent the second vehicle into the ditch.

Fleck and her three children, along with the driver and passenger of the second vehicle, Karen and Joseph Loehrer, were all treated at the scene and released.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.