Authorities Release Name of Man Killed in Roscoe Crash

ROSCOE (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the Little Falls man killed in a crash near Roscoe Thursday.

He's been identified as 22-year-old Luke Jacobs.

The state patrol says a Chevy Silverado an Oldsmobile Sedan were both heading north on Highway 23, when the Silverado rear ended the Oldsmobile.

The driver of the Silverado, 68-year-old Brian Johnson of New London, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Sedan, 35-year-old Albert Hemmesch of Fort Ripley, was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Jacobs and Hemmesch were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

