SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to solve a series of break-ins at the Benton County Fair.

Officials say they’ve received three reports of break-ins after the fair closed Wednesday, August 2nd, and before the fair opening Thursday, August 3rd.

Epicure , located on an outside space near the Discover Building, reported several bags of pasta were stolen from their booth.

, located on an outside space near the Discover Building, reported several bags of pasta were stolen from their booth. The Maid-Rite building was broken into and the suspect, or suspects, stole the start-up cash found in the building.

building was broken into and the suspect, or suspects, stole the start-up cash found in the building. The Ubetcha Minnesota Grill suffered damage to their building and equipment when an unknown suspect or suspects forced entry into the building, but no cash was taken.

Deputies are actively investigating these crimes. If you have any information, please call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (320-968-7201) or Tri-County Crime Stoppers (800-255-1301 or find them online here).

