Authorities Investigating Suspicious Death in Motley

MOTLEY -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Motley.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a woman was found dead early Sunday at a home in the 600 block of Highway 10 South.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say a man believed to be a suspect in the case was taken into custody.

The woman's body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for formal identification and an autopsy.

Authorities says this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, Motley Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.