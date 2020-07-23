Authorities Investigating Homicide in Big Lake
BIG LAKE -- Authorities in Sherburne County say they're investigating a homicide.
Officers responded to a home in Big Lake Thursday morning following a 9-1-1 call.
The Sheriff's Office says the caller said his adult son was home and that the son said he had just killed his mother.
Officers arrived at the home, where a woman's body was found. Authorities say 20-year-old Eric Jordahl was arrested at the scene.
The woman's name has not been released pending confirmation from the medical examiner's office.
The investigation is ongoing.
