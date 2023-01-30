Authorities Investigating Death of Missing Motley Man

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- The body of a missing Motley man was found over the weekend.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was reported missing Saturday.

Authorities say after searching the area, Sandoval's body was found in a ditch north of the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play nor any safety concern to the public.

The case remains under investigation.