Authorities Investigating Burglary at Morrison County Home

HILLMAN -- Authorities in Morrison County are searching for the individual(s) involved in a burglary Sunday night.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at a home on 400th Avenue in Richardson Township, about ten miles northeast of Hillman.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the suspect(s) entered the home by cutting a hole in the garage door.

Larsen says several items were stolen including a large safe, several guns, a green 2009 6x6 Polaris Big Boss ATV, a laptop and multiple Dewalt and Craftsman power tools.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.

