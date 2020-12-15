Authorities Investigating Burglary At Morrison County Creamery

ELMDALE -- Authorities are investigating a burglary at a Morrison County business over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office says sometime between 12:00 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Monday the suspect(s) broke into the Elmdale Creamery, located off Highway 238 in Elmdale, and took cash from the register.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at the creamery or has any information about the burglary is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.