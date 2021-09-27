Authorities Continue to Search for Man Who Fled Police

SAUK RAPIDS -- Authorities continue to search for the man who fled police Friday afternoon in Sauk Rapids.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says as of Monday they have still not found the man and the investigation remains ongoing. He says their office continues to investigate this case and other cases involving the suspect.

On Friday authorities were searching for a man who was wanted for theft related crimes and fleeing police. He was last seen in a swampy area near Garden Brook Drive Northeast and Strawberry Court Northeast in Sauk Rapids.

The 37-year-old suspect is described as a white man, about 6'0 tall, weighing 300 pounds, with short black hair and a short black beard.

Authorities says he was last seen wearing a light grey sweatshirt that says "champion" on the front, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.