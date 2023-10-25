Aurelia J. Kohorst, 88, Albany

November 30, 1934 - October 21, 2023

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany for Aurelia J. Kohorst, age 88, of Albany, who passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at her home. Reverend Christopher Derda, nephew of Aurelia, will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany.

Aurelia was born on November 30, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph and Selma (Karmolinski) Derda. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and then graduated from South Bend Catholic High School. She met the love of her life, Elmer J. Kohorst, on a blind date setup by their friends at the University of Notre Dame. They were united in marriage on September 8, 1956 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in South Bend. In 1957, Elmer was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers and they traveled the country following the Dodger organization through 1959. In 1960, they moved to Albany and have lived there ever since. Aurelia worked as the school secretary for many years at Holy Family Catholic School in Albany. She was a member of the Albany American Legion Auxiliary Post 482 and Seven Dolors Catholic Church where she sang in the church choir and enjoyed volunteering, and the Seven Dolors Christian Mothers.

Aurelia was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her children and grandchildren, making certain to attend their sporting events and activities, no matter the distance. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed listening, singing with her beautiful voice, and dancing with Elmer to music.

She is survived by her children, Kevin (Mary Scepaniak) of Albany, Joseph (Stacy Adams) of Cedar Park, TX, Therese (Paul Ghyzel) of Centreville, VA, and Gary (Janet Burns) of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Nolan, Justin, Bradley, Jillian, Ryan, John, Elizabeth, Stephanie; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 64 years, Elmer; and three brothers and two sisters.

Donations can be sent to Seven Dolors Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

A special thank you to the staff of the CentraCare Melrose Hospital, Dr. Pat Heller and Centra Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Aurelia.