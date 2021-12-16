Aunie Eleanor Hockenberry, 84, St. Cloud

March 16, 1937 – December 15, 2021

Aunie Eleanor Hockenberry, age 84, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Edenbrook St. Cloud.

There will be no funeral services. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Aunie was born March 16, 1937 in Green Valley Township, MN to Philip and Gertrude (Haberle) Erickson. She served in the WAVES of the United States Navy. On December 21, 1965 Aunie married Jay Hockenberry in Carson City, NV. They made their home in Guam where Jay was serving with the US Navy. In 1971, Aunie moved to Hilman, MN and to St. Cloud in 2010. She enjoyed crafting, including needlepoint, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Jason Hockenberry of Little Canada, MN. Aunie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jay Hockenberry.