Audrey Gerads, 80, St. Cloud

May 23, 1943 - August 8, 2023

Audrey was born May 23, 1943 to Elaine and Allen Jorgensen in Denmark, Wisconsin. She graduated from Prebel High School, Green Bay, WI. After high school she pursued several careers before starting a family and raising four children.

Audrey loved to make connections with others, whether its standing in line at the grocery store, sitting on a plane or sitting at a favorite restaurant or watering hole. She was able to make friends whenever and wherever she could. Many of those friendships have lasted a lifetime, just proving the incredible person she was.

Throughout her life she enjoyed nature, painting, gardening, reading a good book and preparing fabulous food to share with those she loved.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Lyle Gerads; daughter, Milaura (Troy Robins; son, Greg Gerads; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Annette (Roger) Lacourt and Kathy (Pete) Peterson and brother, Jack (James) Jorgensen.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Piontek; daughter, Amy Piontek; son, Phillip Piontek; brothers, Allen and Donald Jorgensen; nephew, Kris Jorgensen; and nieces Sarah Tree and Kathy Otradovec.

Audrey will be missed by many but her impact on our lives will be felt forever.