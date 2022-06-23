Audrey Ellen Anderson, 88, St. Cloud, formerly of Hoffman

June 30, 1933 – June 19, 2022

Memorial services celebrating the life of Audrey E. (Swenson) Anderson, age 88, of Saint Cloud, formerly of Hoffman will be June 30, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in Saint Cloud at 11:00 AM. Audrey passed away June 19, 2022 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Saint Cloud. Burial will be private in the North Star Cemetery; Visitation will be one hour before services. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Audrey Anderson was born on June 30, 1933, to Carl and Clarice (Helberg) Swenson. She later married Allen Anderson on May 7, 1955, in Hoffman, MN. Audrey got her bachelor’s degree in education and spent her career teaching English. She taught at Barnum High School and Moose Lake High School. Audrey was a speech coach at the Moose Lake High School and later Tech High School. Allen & Audrey moved to Saint Cloud in 1986 and opened the Maid Rite restaurant in Waite Park with their sons Terry & Tim. She also taught business communication at Rasmussen college. Audrey enjoyed reading and spending time with her sons and granddaughters.

She is survived by her children; Tim (Marilyn) Anderson, Saint Cloud and Terry (Katie) Anderson, Saint Cloud. She is also survived by her four grandchildren; Katelyn, Rachael, Victoria, and Rylee. She is survived by her sisters: Lois Gantriis, Richfield and Karna Stock, North Mankato; Sister in-law Sylvia Swenson, Hoffman.

She is preceded in death by her husband Allen Anderson, Son Ronald Anderson, and her brother Courtland Swenson.