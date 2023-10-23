ATV/Deer Crash Sends Driver and Passenger to Hospital

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The driver and passenger on a side-by-side ATV were sent to the hospital Friday evening after hitting a deer.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they received the report just before 10:00 pm Friday, four miles north of Little Falls in Darling Township.

Officials say 31-year-old Laura Jacobs was driving the ATV southbound on Twin Lakes Road when they hit a deer, went into the ditch, and rolled.

Jacobs and a passenger, 36-year-old Todd Jacobs of Little Falls were sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

