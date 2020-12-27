ATV Breaks Through Thin Ice on Stearns County Lake

HOLDINGFORD -- Two people escaped after their ATV broke through thin ice. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called at about 5:00 p.m. Saturday to the north end of Two Rivers Lake in Holding Township.

Forty-two-year-old Cory Hanson and 44-year-old Lori Hanson of Avon had been driving their 2017 Polaris Ranger side by side when it broke through the ice. They were both able to get out of the vehicle and make it safely out of the water to a nearby icehouse.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

The ATV is submerged in what is believed to be approximately 27 feet of water. The area had recently had open water and not long ago frozen over due to waterfowl in the area. Hanson has made arrangements with a private tow service to have the ATV removed from the lake.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to be cautious on lake ice and to be sure of ice thickness in areas that they may be traveling on. Several lakes in the area, Two Rivers, Big Fish and Middle Spunk, to name several, have had recent waterfowl activity that would potentially cause areas of thin ice.