Atticus James Belling, Infant, St. Cloud

July 9, 2023 - December 5, 2023

A Time of Sharing will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Atticus James Belling who passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of sharing.

Atticus was born July 9, 2023 in St. Cloud to Jacob and Beth (Calhoun) Belling. He had the best smile and dimples, and liked being tickled. Atticus enjoyed laughing, looking at lights, music, tummy time, bath time, back rubs, spending time outside, and bouncing on the bed. He loved his rattle and water mat. Atticus especially loved watching his brother, Oliver.

Survivors include his parents of St. Cloud; brother, Oliver of St. Cloud; maternal grandparents, Erika (Todd) Kuikka of Searcy, AR and Bob Calhoun of Barnum; paternal grandparents, Corey and Katrina Koenig of Sauk Rapids; maternal great grandparents, Jenean Nelson of Duluth, Rodney Nelson of Duluth, Barb and Robert Calhoun of Barnum; paternal great grandmothers, Mary Dieger of Sauk Rapids and Diana Voss of Sauk Rapids; paternal great great grandmother, Arlene Schmidt of St. Cloud; and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother, Carol Belling; paternal great grandfathers, Donald Dieger, Bernard Belling, Dale Voss, and Gene Koenig; and paternal great great grandfather, Ray Schmidt.