Major Acquisition Signals Growth For ATS Logistics
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local shipping company has made a major acquisition to expand its market reach. ATS Logistics Services, the logistics division of Anderson Trucking Services (ATS) has acquired Trailer Bridge Logistics. Trailer Bridge Logistics is a division of Trailer Bridge, Inc., and is responsible for the company's current domestic freight brokerage services. ATS says the acquisition builds on a strong 30-year relationship between the two companies, and it marks a significant step in the companies' long-term strategy to expand market reach, enhance service offerings, and create greater value for customers.
ATS Logistics will take over Trailer Bridges' logistics and intermodal rail office locations in Jacksonville, FL, Dallas, TX, Kansas City, KS, and Raleigh, NC. Trailer Bridge will continue to operate its core service of ocean shipping to Puerto Rico, its international freight forwarding division, and its government services division.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?
LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita
Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel
LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz