ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local shipping company has made a major acquisition to expand its market reach. ATS Logistics Services, the logistics division of Anderson Trucking Services (ATS) has acquired Trailer Bridge Logistics. Trailer Bridge Logistics is a division of Trailer Bridge, Inc., and is responsible for the company's current domestic freight brokerage services. ATS says the acquisition builds on a strong 30-year relationship between the two companies, and it marks a significant step in the companies' long-term strategy to expand market reach, enhance service offerings, and create greater value for customers.

Google Google loading...

Get our free mobile app

ATS Logistics will take over Trailer Bridges' logistics and intermodal rail office locations in Jacksonville, FL, Dallas, TX, Kansas City, KS, and Raleigh, NC. Trailer Bridge will continue to operate its core service of ocean shipping to Puerto Rico, its international freight forwarding division, and its government services division.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021. Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel