Arthur J. Hoffarth, 94, Waite Park

March 5, 1929 - December 14, 2023

attachment-Arthur Hoffarth loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Arthur J. Hoffarth, age 94, of Waite Park who passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at St. Benedicts Senior Community. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Art was born in Long Prairie, Minnesota to Henry and Marie (Chevalier) Hoffarth on March 5, 1929. He served honorably in the United States Navy as an airplane mechanic. Art then married Jaunita M. Maile on September 24, 1955 in Cold Spring. He worked for the St. Cloud Hospital for over 34 years, retiring as a Purchasing Agent. Art was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church and Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428.

Art enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf, gardening, playing cards, traveling and dancing. He especially treasured all the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jaunita; children, Anita Murphy of Sauk Rapids, Donald (Linda) Hoffarth of St. Cloud, Michele (Walt) Larsen of Edina, Peggy (DeWayne “Rudy”) Dettler of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Tracy (Steven) Leabch of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tanya, Jason, Tiffany, Tara, Jaiden, Sarah, Jamie, Courtney, Brooke; fifteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Romaine Hoffarth, Lorraine Speicer and Marlene (Jim) Larson; sister-in-law, Ida Hoffarth.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Elizabeth Dustin; son-in-law, John Murphy; siblings, Beatrice (Art) Graves, Henrietta (Harold) Stickney, Odell (Vivian) (Evelyn) Hoffarth, Raymond Hoffarth; sister-in-law, Christine Hoffarth; and brother-in-law, Clayton Speicer.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the Memory Care Unit at St. Benedicts Senior Community and St. Croix Hospice for all the care given to Art.