Arthur H. Harren, 86, Waite Park

August 18, 1937 - December 29, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024 at St Augustine’s Catholic Church in St Cloud for Arthur H. Harren, age 86, of Waite Park who passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 at The Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday January 4 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue after 12:00 p.m. at the Church.

Art was born August 18, 1937 in Albany to Arthur and Rosemund (Pratchner) Harren Sr. He married Arlene Wischnewski on June 23, 1962 at St Augustine’s Catholic Church in St Cloud. Arlene passed away January 28, 2007. He married Arlene Prom on April 18, 2009.

Art owned and operated Art Harren Construction for 35 years and served as president of the Central MN Home Builders Association in 1985. He retired in 2001. Art was a long-time member of the St Cloud Barbershop Chorus, was a member of the St Augustine’s Church choir and spent many years tending to the Church flowers. Art served his country with the US Army Reserves and was a member of the St Cloud Eagles.

He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who built and paddled his canoes across the boundary waters. Art loved to fish, bike, hike and spend time with family. Well known for his beautiful gardens on Wapicada golf course, his “green thumb” brought joy to so many people over the years.

When Art married Arlene Prom in 2009 he was welcomed into the family with open arms. He quickly became a treasured member to the kids and grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all of us and will be dearly remembered as a kind, gentle man of strength.

Art is survived by his wife Arlene of St Cloud, stepchildren Kevin (Marsha Jurgens) Prom of St Cloud, Mary Kay (Bruce) Pederson of Waukesha, WI, Janice (Dave) Maiers of Clear Lake, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, brothers Tom (Bev) Harren of Minneapolis, Ken (Tena) Harren of Waterville.

Preceding him in death were his parents, first wife Arlene, brother Paul (Joan) Harren and brother Dennis (Mary Ann) Harren.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the wonderful staff at The Good Shepherd and the compassionate people at “Moments” hospice care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Poor Clare Monastery of St Cloud.