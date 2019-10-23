Arthur “Art” H. Schloeder, 81, St. Cloud

July 24, 1938 – October 21, 2019

Arthur “Art” Henry Schloeder, age 81, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, October 21, 2019, after a long-fought battle with cancer, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Art was born July 24, 1938 in Richmond, MN to Martin and Elizabeth (Theis) Schloeder. He grew up on a farm in rural Richmond and graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1956. Art served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1965. He married Marilyn “Mari” C. Schefers on September 4, 1965 in Roscoe, MN. Art enjoyed a successful career as an electrician and owned and operated Schloeder Electric for many years. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Art worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and traveling. Art’s happy place was in the woods or on a lake. Some of his favorites included exploring Alaska, hunting in Colorado, fishing in Canada, Florida Keys and Walker, MN. More than anything Art loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Mari Schloeder of St. Cloud, MN; son, Tim Schloeder of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Cindy (Mark) Hess of Prior Lake, MN; brothers and sister, Martin (Adeline) Schloeder of Garrison, MN; Dennis (Marie) Schloeder of Remer, MN; Joan (Al) Yanish of Maple Lake, MN; two granddaughters, Grace Schloeder and Hope Schloeder; and step grandson, Stephen Kripner.

He was preceded in death by his parent, sister, Mary Lou Schloeder, and brother, Peter Schloeder.