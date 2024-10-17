Arthur (Art) B. Terwey, 95, Holdingford

August 17, 1929 - October 10, 2024

attachment-Art Terwey loading...

Mass of Christian Burial for Arthur (Art) B. Terwey will be held at 10 AM on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Church of All Saints – St. Mary, 311 River St, Holdingford, MN 56340. Interment will follow the service at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. There will be a luncheon to follow the interment at the church.

Arthur (Art) B. Terwey, age 95, of Holdingford, MN, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Marie (Lang) Terwey, and sister and brother-in-law, Marianne and Robert Schoenecker.

He is survived by his nephews, Patrick (Ann) and Paul (Liz) Schoenecker, and niece, Jean (Mike) Thompson.

Art was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a lifelong farmer. He drove school bus for the Holdingford Area Schools for three decades.