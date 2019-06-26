Art, Music, Parade and More at Granite City Days

ST. CLOUD -- It's St. Cloud's turn to celebrate. Granite City Days start Thursday and run through the weekend.

The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. with the opening ceremonies at 7:00 p.m.

Friday's events include the annual Liberty Bank Block party starting at 6:00 p.m. at Whitney Park featuring Grand Funk Railroad.

On Saturday the grand parade starts at 10:00 a.m. near the hospital and ends near the library. Two new events on Saturday at the Band-O-Rama at 1:00 p.m. at Lake George and the East Side Street Fair from 2:00 until 9:00 p.m.

On Sunday there's a 5K at 8:00 a.m. and Family Fun Day starts at 11:00 a.m. The day caps off with music from the band FireHouse at Lake George.