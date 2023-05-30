AROUND TOWN: Here’s a few events to check out this week!
With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, bring on the summer events! This week, there’s something for everyone in a full “Around Town” feature. You can get more information on these events, and many more, on our website: wjon.com. Plus, feel free to submit your own event by using the tab on the website or just email jeff@wjon.com. Get out and enjoy summer this week!
"She Can" at Jules' BistroJules Bistro
This unique event is not your typical charity gathering and you don't need any prior experience or special tap shoes to participate – just bring your enthusiasm, grab your clean tennis shoes, and join in the fun! Learn how to tap dance in a relaxed setting while enjoying cocktails, mocktails, tapas, and desserts powered by Jules’ Bistro. You'll also have access to a silent auction and learn more about Zonta Club of St. Cloud's mission to provide support and mental health services, education, and career training to women in transition
Gull Lake Fundraising TournamentCraguns Resort
Submitted by the tournament sponsor:
I'm doing a fishing contest on Gull Lake in Brainerd mn on June 3rd. We are raising money to support MN Adult and Teen Challenge.
MN Adult and Teen Challenge is a Christ-centered faith-based treatment for drugs and alcohol. And because it's a faith-based treatment we get no funding for treatment, the state will help pay for room and board but not the treatment because it's Christ-centered. Thank you for checking this out.
God bless you
Cars and Coffee in Cold SpringCarstar Auto Body
We are hosting our 7th annual Cars and Coffee car show on June 3rd from 8 - Noon at CARSTAR Precision Collision.
Burger Night!Sauk Rapids VFW Post 992
Meat Raffle to benefit Sauk Rapids Dance!