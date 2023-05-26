“She Can!” at Jules’ Bistro

Additional Information

This unique event is not your typical charity gathering and you don't need any prior experience or special tap shoes to participate – just bring your enthusiasm, grab your clean tennis shoes, and join in the fun! Learn how to tap dance in a relaxed setting while enjoying cocktails, mocktails, tapas, and desserts powered by Jules’ Bistro. You'll also have access to a silent auction and learn more about Zonta Club of St. Cloud's mission to provide support and mental health services, education, and career training to women in transition.

Here's how the event will unfold:

• Amber, the dance pro, will demonstrate the full tap dance routine.

• You'll learn the routine in three sections, with breaks in between for food, education, and auction browsing.

• You'll have the chance to see an exclusive preview of Rachel and Amber's official Dancing with Our Stars routine.

Help Make a Difference for the Zonta Club of St. Cloud: Call Your Friends and Get Your Tickets Now! (space is limited to 40 participants)

By purchasing a ticket, you'll not only have a great time but also support Zonta Club of St. Cloud and its efforts to empower women in transition. Rachel Thompson, Visit Greater St. Cloud, is one of six local celebrities participating in Dancing with Our Stars, a fundraising event presented by the Women's Fund of Central Minnesota Community Foundation. Rachel and her dance pro, Amber Schmiesing, Studio B., will showcase their tapping skills while supporting the Zonta Club of St. Cloud's Giving A Lift to Women in Transition program. All funds raised from “She Can” will be donated to “Vote” for Rachel and Amber and support Zonta Club of St. Cloud with a chance at the $15,000 prize for their charity.

Jules' Bistro is donating 100% of the ticket sales to Rachel's Dancing with Our Stars fundraising campaign for Zonta Club of St. Cloud. After all, 60% of the Dancing with our Stars competition comes from fundraising and only 40% comes from the dancing score!

Spots are limited! Join us as one of the 40 attendees that make a difference for Zonta Club of St. Cloud!

“SHE CAN” was selected as the name of this event because of the ways that the monies raised will help allow women to feel like SHE CAN stand up on her own, SHE CAN take the next step towards a degree, SHE CAN and SHE WILL! The color orange was chosen for the event, as it is the official color for Domestic Violence Awareness.