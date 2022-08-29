Arnold “Arnie” O. Williams, 72, Princeton

November 9, 1949 - August 25, 2022

Arnold “Arnie” Williams, age 72 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022, at his Baldwin Township home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A private burial with Full Military Honors will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Arnold O’Donnell Williams was born to Ray and Arlene (Rogers) Williams on November 9, 1949, in Enid, OK. He made Princeton his home as a young adult. He honorably served his country during the Vietnam War on a Navy destroyer, the USS Eversole. Arnie married Connie Anderson on June 4, 1973, and they were blessed with a marriage of 49 years. They settled in Baldwin Township in 1976. Arnie began working for Princeton Public Utilities in 1977, retiring from there in 2015 after 37 years.

Arnie was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and we are all better off for having known him. He knew how to take life as it came and make every day count. At all times, Connie and their family were “tops” on his list. Nothing in life gave him more pleasure than knowing his family was happy and well. After retiring, Arnie enjoyed days filled with simple pleasures – mornings of coffee and conversation, a quiet evening spent working a jigsaw puzzle, and enough work in between to feel productive. He was always up for a getaway on Minnesota’s North Shore or to travel by car around our beautiful country, often to visit family.

Arnie will be deeply missed by his wife, Connie; daughter, Kerry (David) Tennant of Fairview, WV; son, David (Rosa Negron) Williams of Staten Island, NY; three grandchildren, Ashley Krause, and Matthew and Ethan Lopez; siblings, Ed (Linda) Williams and Barbara Williams; brothers-in-law, Dennis, Duaine (Joni), and Dale Anderson; sister-in-law, Carol Glaser; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law.