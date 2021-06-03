Arnold “Arnie” Marstein, 51, Bowlus

October 14, 1969 – May 31, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Arnold “Arnie” Marstein, age 51 of Bowlus, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 5th, at St. Robert of Bellarmine in St. Cloud. Burial will follow the service at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Elmdale. Arnie passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2021. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Friday, and again after 9:00 AM Saturday, at the funeral home in Holdingford. Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford.

Arnold was born on October 14, 1969, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN, to Donald and Phyllis (Kelash) Marstein. He grew up in Coon Rapids, MN and graduated from Coon Rapids Senior High School in 1988.

Arnie worked in construction and welding after high school to put himself through college. He attended St. Cloud State University and The Minneapolis Business College, where he received his degree in accounting. After graduating, Arnie began his career with Polar Tank Trailer in Opole, MN. He then married Shannon Roering in 1994, and they had two daughters together. Arnie also helped to raise his stepdaughter. The couple later divorced.

Arnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending his time with friends and family. He loved his time spent with his children and grandchildren, who he loved very much (especially time spent in the raspberry bushes). Arnie was wonderful about sharing his time with his nieces and nephews, showing them how to hunt, fish, or even sharing his love of music, giving his own words of wisdom, as well as a few jokes along the way. Arnie was always willing to take the time to help someone who was working on a project.

Arnie played violin and would play for special services at church. Arnie had a passion for farming; he spent much of his time tending to his crops and animals, as well as helping his dad on the family farm.

Survivors include his children Makenzie (Levi) Lathrop of Bowlus, Jean Marstein of Bowlus, stepdaughter Tana Marstein of Bowlus and grandchildren Hunter and Dakota Lathrop. He is also survived by his parents Donald and Phyllis of Bowlus, and his brothers and sisters; Donald (Patti) of Holdingford, Paul of St. Cloud, Vincent (Tammy) of Albany, Delrita (Dean) Thull of Albany, Thomas (Angie) of Clinton, Il, Raymond, and his friend (Sarah Rudnitski) of Sartell, and Bonita (Andy) Welinski of Upsala.

Pallbearers include brothers, Donald, Paul, Vincent, Thomas, Raymond, Dean and brother-in-law, Andy. Honorary Pallbearers are Jessica Rybaczuk, Brady Roering and Caleb Thull.