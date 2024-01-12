Arnold Anton Voss, 95, Albany

February 14, 1928 - January 11, 2024

Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Arnold Anton Voss, age 95, of Albany, will be at 11:00 AM Monday, January 15, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. Arnold was surrounded by his family when he passed away at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home on January 11, 2024.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. Father Jimmy Joseph and Father Bob Harren will be officiating. The interment will take place in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of Albany.

Arnold was born in St. Francis to Clarence and Agnes (Lange) Voss. He lived in St. Francis until marrying Florence Wagner on May 18, 1957, in St. Francis and then the couple moved to St Cloud, started their family, and worked at Franklin for 25 years as well as farmed. They moved to the family farm in 1971 and continued farming. They retired to St Francis in the fall of 1994. Arnold was a farmer all his life. He was an honorary lifetime member of Knights of Columbus and Catholic United Financial. He was an active faithful member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church as long as he was able; he was a member of the Choir and the Men’s Society of St Francis.

Survivors include his children, Craig (Rosanne) Voss; Lori Smith (David’s significant other); Steven (Patricia) Voss, and his grandchildren Bethany (Issac) Wheeler, Kristan (Robert) Rollins, Matthew (Mandy) Voss, Jacob Voss, Cory (Hannah) Voss, Justin (Erin) Voss, Ryan (Sara) Voss, and Megan (Mitch) Schulte and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Ronald (Shirley) Voss, Bernadette Voss, and Mary (David) Burke.

He is welcomed to his heavenly home by his wife, Florence T. (Wagner) Voss, 2010; his children, David Voss, 2023, and infant son Duane Voss; his great-grandchildren, Lincoln Voss and Aurora Wheeler.; his parents, Clarence and Agnes (Lange) Voss. He is also preceded by his siblings, Glorine (Ed) Rasinski, Delores Voss, Barbara (Ralph) Harren, and Judith Voss.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.