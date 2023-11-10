Arlis J. Bastys, 90, Zimmerman

September 15, 1933 - November 8, 2023

Arlis Jean Bastys, age 90 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on November 8, 2023, at her home. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Arlis was born to Hugh and Ada (Vernon) Steeves on September 15, 1933, in Princeton. She graduated from South High School in Minneapolis. Arlis married John Bastys on June 5, 1954. They were members of the Zurah Temple of the Shriners and the American Legion. She enjoyed traveling, camping, garage sales, puzzles, and gatherings with her extended family.

Arlis is survived by her daughters, Vicki Neal of Princeton, Colleen Bastys of Zimmerman, Linda Englund of Princeton, and Jackie DeMars (Chris Swallers) of Milaca; brother-in-law, James Bastys of Naples, FL; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sister, Colleen Colbenson; and great-granddaughter, Olivia.