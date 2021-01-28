Arlene Mae Vogel, 87, St. Joseph

January 12, 1934 – January 25,2021

Arlene Mae Vogel, 87, of St. Joseph, Minnesota died January 25, 2021, peacefully at home with family by her side. A private Service will be held at Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Collegeville, Minnesota. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.

Arlene was born January 12, 1934, in St. Cloud to Peter and Frances (Braun) Mueller. She attended Cathedral High School, St. Cloud. On July 11, 1953, she was united in marriage to Raymond J. “Butch” Vogel at St. John’s Cantius Church in St. Cloud. Arlene and Butch shared 54 years of faith and dedication until Ray’s passing in February of 2007. She enjoyed cooking and baking many Sunday suppers, holiday meals and sweet treats. Crocheting, quilting, going to the casino, hosting many family reunions, family gatherings and card games were just a few of her favorite things to do.

Arlene will be greatly missed by her sons, Tom (Mary Jo) Vogel of Sauk Rapids, MN, John Vogel of Yantis, Texas, Mike Vogel of Shakopee, MN, Allen Vogel of St. Cloud, MN; daughters Katharine (Leroy) Anderson of Richmond VA and Julie Gadient of St. Joseph, MN; Sister Kathleen Cousins of Davenport, IA; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond J. “Butch” Vogel, parents Peter and Frances Mueller, brothers Leo Mueller, Mathias Mueller, Peter Mueller, Roland Mueller, Lambert Mueller and James Mueller; sisters, Matilda Korte, Irene Heim, Elizabeth Lecher, Eleanor Miller, Theresa Mehrens and Dorothy Dickenson; great grandson, Leo; son-in-law Greg Gadient.