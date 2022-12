November 17, 1938 - December 4, 2022

Arlene J. Zulawski, age 84, of Foley, passed away on December 4, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial mass will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 10th, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Gilman, MN.

Full obituary to follow.