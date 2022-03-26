Arlene Foss, 82, Rice

March 12, 1940 - March 23, 2022

Arlene Foss, age 82 of Rice passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Arlene Foss was born on March 12, 1940 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Vincent and Mary (Litzau) Stachowski. She grew up in the Gilman area and graduated from Foley High School, class of 1958. She co-owned the Morrill Bar and catered for many years. She also worked for Best Inc., as a food manager for the Stearns County jail. After she retired, Arlene worked for Jack's Restaurant in Foley. She was a member of SSt. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their care and concern during this time. No acknowledgments will be sent.

She is survived by her long time companion, Jim Zimmer of Rice, and her children: Alan (Deanna), Santiago; Randy (Kim), Foley; Jeff (Marla), Morrill; Mary (Donald) Sobania, Foley; Brian (Lisa), Morrill; Sherry Foss of St. Cloud, 27 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 on the way and her brothers, Leonard and Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Kenny Foss, daughter, Cindy, grandson, Jamie Foss and brother, Robert, sisters, Delores Moulzolf and Helen Swanson and a sister-in-law, Marcene Stachowski.