Arlene Elizabeth Stangl, 90, Buckman

December 26, 1932 - June 3, 2023

Arlene Stangl, 90-year-old resident of Buckman, passed away on Saturday, June 3 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 11 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday, June 12 all at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman.

Arlene Elizabeth Marshik was born on December 26, 1932 in Pierz Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Wenzel and Mary Johanna Marshik. She grew up and attended school in Pierz Township Morrison County. Arlene was united in marriage to Richard “Rich” Stangl on June 16, 1954 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. The couple farmed in Buckman Township from 1954 until 1984. The couple moved to Buckman where they lived from 1984 until moving into assisted living in 2014. Rich died on September 9, 2014. Arlene continued living at Meadow Ponds in Pierz and most recently at Cherrywood in St. Cloud. Throughout her life, Arlene worked for St. Michael’s Catholic School, Munsingwear, Holy Trinity Catholic School, Pioneer Elementary School and was also an nanny for a few years. Arlene loved working in the Pierz schools as a paraprofessional, helping children with their reading and writing. Arlene was always hard at work, caring for her family with a huge garden, baking homemade bread, sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and games with family. Arlene was a member of St. Michaels Church in Buckman where she was a member of the Christian Mothers, adult choir and served on the liturgy committee.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Allan (Deb) Stangl of Buckman, MN, Laurie (Dennis) Nistl of Wyoming, MN, Brian (Dana) Stangl of Buckman, MN, Janet (Jeff) Olson of Rochester, MN, Dale (Sheilah) Stangl of Royalton, MN; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernard Marshik of Hopkins, Ernest (Carol) Marshik of Little Falls, Clifford (Bernice) Marshik of Pierz, Shirley (Herbert) Lardy of South St. Paul, Mardell Moore of St. Louis, MO, Aletha (Robert) Brown of Sauk Rapids, Carol Bergland of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wenzel and Mary Marshik; husband Richard “Rich” Stangl; sister-in-law, Viola Marshik and brothers-in-laws, Edwin College, Charles Moore and Paul Bergland.