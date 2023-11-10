Arlene B. Gerber, 83, Luverne

March 8, 1940 - November 7, 2023

Arlene Betty Gerber, age 83, of Luverne, Minnesota, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society – Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Sunday, November 12, at 2:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM, at the First Baptist Church in Luverne. A graveside committal service will be Monday, November 13, at 1:00 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell, Minnesota. Memorials may be directed to the Samartian’s Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org). To sign an online registry, visit

www.hartquistfuneral.com

Arlene Betty Gerber was born on March 8, 1940 to Rev. Percy and Flora (Schuldt) Bruns in Boise, Idaho. She lived her childhood and youth in Idaho, Montana, and Iowa, graduating from Riceville, Iowa. She furthered her education at Sioux Falls College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Arlene was united in marriage to Jim Guy on August 7, 1960. They lived in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Arlene taught school and was co-owner of a resort in northern Minnesota. She moved to Luverne, Minnesota and worked for Pamida from 1981 to 2002. She was mother to 4 children as well as grandma to 13 and great-grandma to 34. During these years, the weddings started of which she enjoyed so much, welcoming more to the family. Another joy was having grandchildren come to visit and she loved their excitement to be at grandma’s. On October 26, 2002, Arlene was united in marriage to Wesley Gerber. They made their home in Sartell, Minnesota. Together they enjoyed retirement, spending time with family, serving the Lord, and traveling.

Arlene was a member of First Baptist Church in Luverne before moving to Sartell. She served on many committees and boards. Later she became a member of Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota with her husband Wesley. The passing of her husband brought her back to Luverne, where she once again attended First Baptist Church.

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Arlene died peacefully at the Good Samaritan Society – Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne at the age of 83 years, seven months and 30 days.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Lisa) Guy of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, Bruce (Carol) Guy of Roseau, Minnesota, Deanne (Tom) Beson of Laingsburg, Michigan, and Timothy (Renee) Guy of Luverne; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 3 step-children, Janice (John) Petersen of Cumming, Georgia, Steven (Arlette) Gerber of Orono, Minnesota, and Mark (Colleen) Gerber of Monticello, Minnesota, along with 7 step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. and Mrs. Percy J. Bruns; husband, Wes; sisters, Doris, Marilyn, and Ruth as an infant.