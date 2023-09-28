Arlene Ann Shusett, 86, Sauk Rapids

June 1, 1937 - September 26, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud for Arlene Ann Shusett, 86 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, after a short illness, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 26. Visitation will be an hour before the mass at the funeral home. Father Adam Craig will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre.

Arlene was born on June 1, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to Henry and Faye (Litchenfeld) Roubicek. She has been a resident of Saint Cloud area since 1999 and was employed in various sales positions over her career. She loved painting and adult coloring.

She is survived by her children; Lori (Tom) Davis of Phoenix, Arizona, Pam (Tim) Frakes of St. Cloud and Robin (Joe) Lutz of St. Cloud, six grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard Roubicek.