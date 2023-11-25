Arleen M. Boyd, 84, St. Cloud

March 15, 1939 - November 22, 2023

attachment-Arleen Boyd loading...

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Arleen M. Boyd, age 84, of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday at her home in St. Cloud. Rev. Tim Lindhorst will officiate and burial at Orono Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church in St. Cloud.

Arleen was born March 15, 1939 in Crookston to Walter & Harriet (Christianson) Beiswenger. She started her career in teaching at St. John’s College in Winfield, KS, then she taught at East Grand Forks, Concordia College in St. Paul, Anoka Ramsey Community College, and finally Inver Hills Community College for over 30 years, which included teaching at Oak Park Heights Maximum Security Prison. Arleen was an avid sports enthusiast throughout her life and was a very strong advocate, promoter and developer of women’s athletics at Bemidji State. This involvement led her to be inducted into the Bemidji State Hall of Fame. She was a social person who loved spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Arleen had a special place in her heart for her dogs.

Survivors include her daughter, Glenda (Ron) Prom of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Madison, Jonah and Olivia Prom, Morgan (Mac) Schluttner, Ben (Emmarae) and Ashley Boyd, and their mother, Kristin Grant; one great granddaughter on the way; sister, Elaine (Louis) Witt of Otsego; and brother, Roger (Carol) Beiswenger of Fisher. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Hugh Boyd; brothers, Allan and Jim Beiswenger.