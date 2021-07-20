Arik Matson Named MN American Legion Officer of the Year

Megan Matson adjusts the microphone shortly before Arik Matson speaks Friday, July 16, at the Minnesota American Legion Department Convention at Jackpot Junction Casino east of Redwood Falls. On the left is Department Commander Mark Dvorak at New Prague Post 45, and to the right is Department Law and Order Committee Chairwoman Susan Edwards of Nisswa Post 627.

REDWOOD FALLS — The American Legion Department of Minnesota’s Law and Order Committee has named Waseca Officer Arik Matson as 2021 Law Officer of the Year.

Matson received the honor Friday at the Department Convention.

Matson was shot in the head while on duty to a call in Waseca in January 2020. He is retired and hopes to rejoin the force someday.

He was nominated for the honor by Waseca Post 228.

Get our free mobile app
Minnesota American Legion 2021 Law Officer of the Year Arik Matson, center, stands with Firefighter of the Year Anthony Cross, left, and Eagle Scout of the Year Karson Ferden, right, on Friday, July 16, at the Department Convention.

The American Legion honor of 2021 Firefighter of the Year went to Moorhead firefighter Anthony Cross. He was nominated by Moorhead Post 21.

The American Legion honored Moorhead’s Karson Ferden as Eagle Scout of the Year. He was nominated by Moorhead Post 21.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Gorgeous Murals in Sauk Centre

 

10 (More) Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks

Filed Under: american legion, Redwood Falls
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top