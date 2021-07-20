Arik Matson Named MN American Legion Officer of the Year

REDWOOD FALLS — The American Legion Department of Minnesota’s Law and Order Committee has named Waseca Officer Arik Matson as 2021 Law Officer of the Year.

Matson received the honor Friday at the Department Convention.

Matson was shot in the head while on duty to a call in Waseca in January 2020. He is retired and hopes to rejoin the force someday.

He was nominated for the honor by Waseca Post 228.

Minnesota American Legion 2021 Law Officer of the Year Arik Matson, center, stands with Firefighter of the Year Anthony Cross, left, and Eagle Scout of the Year Karson Ferden, right, on Friday, July 16, at the Department Convention.

The American Legion honor of 2021 Firefighter of the Year went to Moorhead firefighter Anthony Cross. He was nominated by Moorhead Post 21.

The American Legion honored Moorhead’s Karson Ferden as Eagle Scout of the Year. He was nominated by Moorhead Post 21.

