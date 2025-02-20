American Legion National Commander to Speak in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The new American Legion National Commander will be coming to Minnesota next month.

James LaCoursiere Jr. of Connecticut was elected to the post at the American Legion National Convention last August.

The retired United States Air Force veteran will be touring a number of Minnesota American Legions including the Paynesville Legion on Thursday, March 27th.

LaCoursiere is making the stops to help raise awareness about the Legion's "Be the One" efforts to prevent veteran suicide.

The event at the American Legion Post 271 in Paynesville begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, dinner, and presentation.

Veterans and members of the public are invited. Anyone looking to attend can call the Paynesville Legion at (320) 243-4982.

