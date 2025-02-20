American Legion National Commander to Speak in Paynesville

American Legion National Commander to Speak in Paynesville

Submitted photo

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The new American Legion National Commander will be coming to Minnesota next month.

James LaCoursiere Jr. of Connecticut was elected to the post at the American Legion National Convention last August.

The retired United States Air Force veteran will be touring a number of Minnesota American Legions including the Paynesville Legion on Thursday, March 27th.

LaCoursiere is making the stops to help raise awareness about the Legion's "Be the One" efforts to prevent veteran suicide.

The event at the American Legion Post 271 in Paynesville begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, dinner, and presentation.

Veterans and members of the public are invited. Anyone looking to attend can call the Paynesville Legion at (320) 243-4982.

FIVE THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT MINNESOTA

From purposefully spinning the car around on snow/ice to the Minnesota Nice Department of Health Inspectors and the Hot Dog Stand, you'll probably had no idea these things were true in Minnesota.

Gallery Credit: James Rabe

Rent The Lift Bridge House in Duluth

Gallery Credit: Troy Dunken

This Popular Dish in Minnesota and Iowa Has 14 Different Names

What do you call this popular dish in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin that features a piece of bread that is buttered on both sides, had a hole cut out of the middle, and gets fried up with an egg in the middle? Well, it seems like there isn't just one name but 14 different names.

Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams

Filed Under: american legion
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON