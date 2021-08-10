Farmfest Attendance Hits 3 Year High

REDWOOD FALLS -- The organizers of Farmfest near Redwood Falls have announced an increased attendance, hitting a three-year high.

IDEAg Group, producers of Minnesota Farmfest, say Farmfest show grounds saw more than 28,000 people throughout all three days.

The Farmfest Forums brought crowds to the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center stage for three days of educational, ag policy and awards sessions.

The keynote address from Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday afternoon was followed by a panel discussion on the U.S. energy system.

This year’s Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year award went to Jane Goplen of Canby.

Get our free mobile app

The inaugural Hay Bale Art Auction benefiting 4-H and FFA groups raised a total of $625 for the three participating groups: Marshall FFA, Redwood County 4-H Ambassadors and the Valley Blazers 4-H Club.

Next year’s Farmfest event will take place August 2-4, 2022.

New Sculpture Celebrates Paramount's 100th Anniversary