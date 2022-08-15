Arfield J. Lecy, 89, Foley

November 24, 1932 - August 12, 2022

Arfield Lecy, age 89 of Foley passed away August 12, 2022 at his home. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, August 22, 2022 at New Life Church of Foley. Rev. Jim Von Wald will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church. Burial with full Military Honors will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Ronneby following a luncheon at the church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Arfield Jerald Lecy was born November 24, 1932 in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota to Kermit and Myrtle (Sandstrom) Lecy. He was a US Army Veteran, 5th Division, 2nd Infantry. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He worked for many years for Pepsi Cola Company where he served as a manager. He enjoyed hunting, trips to Mexico and traveling in his RV. He especially enjoyed getting together with family and spending time at their home on Lake Marion.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Foley and children: David (Jackie) Lecy, Foley; Scott (Kathy) Lecy, Otsego and Jayne (David) Brichacek of Green Valley, AZ as well as 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother.