Area Youth Present Their Artistic Work at Annual Holiday Showcase

ST. CLOUD -- Kids with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are getting a chance to show off their hard work.

The Club is holding their annual holiday showcase Wednesday. The showcase is part of the clubs Youth Arts Initiative and features a variety of art forms students have been working on.

Aimee Minnerath is with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. She says the Youth Arts Initiative began in 2014 and features four key art forms.

We're able to launch a visual arts program, dance program, fashion and sewing and even digital music and visual production at our three clubs. Since 2014, we've actually grown that program to make sure we could have those high quality arts programs for our youth.

Minnerath says in addition to the live performances, their culinary students will also be providing homemade chocolates and candies to guests.

She says the Youth Arts Initiative is about helping kids find ways to express themselves.

They are just building relationships and learning amazing things and these are things that the kids can turn into a life long hobby or even a career.

Minnerath says while the showcase is typically a community wide event, they've decided to limited to just club families due to COVID concerns.

She says will do plan to film the event and will release a virtual showcase on their website by Friday.