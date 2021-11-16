Area School Districts Announce 2021 Winter Weather Response Plans

UNDATED -- As winter approaches, local school districts are announcing their weather guidelines and procedures.

The superintendents of the Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice, and St. Cloud Area school districts will continue to coordinate their responses to weather emergencies. They say the goal is to make closing, late start, and early release announcements by 10:00 p.m. the night before or 5:30 a.m. the day of.

At St. Cloud schools, the first five weather-related closings will be replaced by flexible learning days unless there is a widespread power or internet outage.

KIDSTOP and Rice Kids’ clubs will be open until 4:00 p.m. on early dismissal days, 6:00 p.m. on days when after-school activities are canceled, and closed on days when schools are closed because of snow. On days when schools are closed due to cold, one KIDSTOP location will stay open in each district.

Reasons for closing include heavy snowfall, ice storms, extreme cold, strong winds, and excessive fog. You can find school closings and other weather-related announcements all winter long on our website.

