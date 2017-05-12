Appolonia Wentland, 96, Holdingford

April 3, 1921 - May 10, 2017

Appolonia Wentland loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Appolonia Wentland, age 96 of Holdingford, will be 10:30 AM, Monday, May 15 at Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Appolonia died Wednesday at the Country Manor Care Center in Sartell. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Sunday, May 14 and after 9:30 AM, Monday at the church in Holdingford. St. Hedwig's parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Sunday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Appolonia was born April 3, 1921 in Opole to Joseph and Constance (Warzecha) Pintok. She married Roman Wentland on November 12, 1945 in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. The couple farmed north of Holdingford for many years. Appolonia was a homemaker who loved her family and enjoyed keeping in touch with her grandchildren. She was a member of the St. Hedwigs Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality and she helped with faith formation classes and many other church activities.

Appolonia is survived by her children, Arnold (Janet) Wentland, Greenfield; Dennis (Marcia) Wentland, Holdingford; Laurice (Gene) Kostreba, Avon; Gerard (Marge) Wentland, Holdingford; Charlotte (Bill) Strei, Elk River; foster children, Mary Ann (Larry) Johnson, Weaverville CA; and Eddie Reh, Siren, WI. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Emil (Marcella) Pintok, St. Cloud; Raymond (Bernie) Pintok, Opole, and Marcie Ann (Charlie) Cichon, Little Falls. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 1991, an infant son, David, her brothers and sisters, Annette Marsolek, Rita Krych, Valeria Harlander, and Angie Nentl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.